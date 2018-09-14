ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Quarry Park Adventures is having its ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, but its official opening date is still pending.

Friday, Quarry Park officials said the goal is to have the new attraction be cleared to open and operational by tomorrow. However, officials noted they are still working on clearing the final requirements to get the park open to the public.

Quarry Park officials say Rocklin is “optimistic” that the park will be cleared to open before Saturday’s dedication.

Ribbon cutting and dedication of the park is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday as part of Rocklin’s Hot Chili and Cool Cars event.

Numerous delays have pushed back the originally scheduled May opening of the park.