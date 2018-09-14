  • CBS13On Air

roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The City of Roseville is warning residents that work on moving the historic Ice House Bridge is beginning Friday morning.

Heavy machinery, including a 550-ton crane, is moving into downtown Roseville to move the bridge from over Dry Creek to a parking lot on Oak Street where refurbishing work will take place.

The bridge, once completed, will be moved back to connect two trail segments over Dry Creek and complete a six-mile trail from Sierra College Boulevard to Darling Way.

No significant traffic delays are expected, but drivers should expect some periodic lane closures.

