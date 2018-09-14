ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police in Elk Grove are asking the public to help find an at-risk missing man.

Royan Withers, 73, was last seen last around 10 p.m. Thursday driving away from his home on Red Spruce Way in a black Dodge Charger.

EGPD Press Release- At Risk Missing Person Royan Withers https://t.co/vm4r7iQsEG pic.twitter.com/vkjm1SNunK — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) September 14, 2018

Withers suffers from dementia and has diabetes that requires insulin 3 times a day. He missed his last dose, police say.

He was last seen wearing an army hat, gray striped blue shirt and suspenders.

Police say the black Dodge Charger Withers was seen driving away in has a license plate of PH9153.

Anyone who may have seen withers is asked to call Elk Grove police.