  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove, Missing Persons

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police in Elk Grove are asking the public to help find an at-risk missing man.

Royan Withers, 73, was last seen last around 10 p.m. Thursday driving away from his home on Red Spruce Way in a black Dodge Charger.

Withers suffers from dementia and has diabetes that requires insulin 3 times a day. He missed his last dose, police say.

He was last seen wearing an army hat, gray striped blue shirt and suspenders.

Police say the black Dodge Charger Withers was seen driving away in has a license plate of PH9153.

Anyone who may have seen withers is asked to call Elk Grove police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s