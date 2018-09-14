LODI (CBS13) — Lodi police announced Friday that they arrested a suspect in connection with the double homicide that occurred on Sunday in Lodi.

Police arrested 24-year-old Jaime Mora of Stockton in connection with the homicides in the area of Cherokee Lane and Lodi Avenue.

Police said Mora came to the police station to give a statement and was subsequently arrested and booked into the Lodi City Jail for homicide.

The victims from Sunday’s double homicide have also been released: 35-year-old Gerardo Maldonado De Santiago of Lodi and 31-year-old Brian Soto of Stockton.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene for a report of a shooting with two victims down around 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted to perform lifesaving measures on Maldonado De Santiago, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Soto was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Police said there appears to have been an altercation in the parking lot between two parties that resulted in gunfire. Both victims do not appear to have been in an altercation with each other.

The motive of the shooting is still under investigation. Police said they located a gun that may have been used in the shooting at a nearby business.