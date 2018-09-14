SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Conference games start for some schools this week, meaning every point, every run, and every sack counts that much more.

While some are still looking for their first win, others have settled comfortably into a winning streak that they are not looking to break.

Here are the teams to watch this week:

Oak Ridge @ Folsom — CBS13 Game of the Week!

The undefeated Oak Ridge Trojans will travel down the hill to play the Folsom Bulldogs Friday.

The Bulldogs, who have made quite the comeback after being shut out week zero by De La Salle, are coming off a 70-34 win in Southern California last week.

Oak Ridge has also started off the season strong, beating Lincoln, Vacaville, and Reed in their first three games of the year.

This week marks the first conference game of the season and will be a tough matchup for the two high-scoring teams. Both average around the same amount of points each game, 46.7 for Oak Ridge and 40.3 for Folsom, so it may come down to a touchdown for these teams.

The teams kick off in Folsom at 7 p.m.

Hilmar @ Ripon

Also undefeated, the Hilmar Yellowjackets are headed to Ripon to face off against the Indians.

As both teams are 4-0 heading into their first conference game of the season, it will be a battle of the defense on the field.

Hilmar has consistently scored more points this season, averaging 44.3 points while Ripon averages 33.5.

But the Yellowjackets should be on the lookout for #5 Ryan Daggett of the Indians. The quarterback, who also plays free safety and cornerback, has averaged 200 yards per game and 9 points per game.

The Yellowjackets and Indians will face off at 7:30 p.m. in Ripon.

Manteca @ Central Catholic

In a home game, Central Catholic will play the Manteca Buffaloes Friday.

The Raiders are 3-1 this season, losing only in week one to Northern California powerhouse De La Salle.

Meanwhile, the Buffalos have had a rockier start to their season, losing to Downey and Granada at home.

And while Central Catholic may have the better record so far, Manteca has averaged 43.5 points per game, which is 16.5 points more than the Raiders.

Manteca needs to tighten their defense to secure a victory over Central Catholic.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. in Modesto.

Rosemont @ Kennedy

After a rough start to the season, the Kennedy Cougars are looking for their first win in their non-conference game against the Rosemont Wolverines.

The Wolverines have had a much better start this season and are currently 3-1 after losing 35-32 to Cordova last week.

Kennedy’s defense needs to come out strong Friday after letting an average of 45.6 points through in their first three games.

Rosemont has no trouble scoring, averaging 32.8 points a game, while Kennedy could kick it into gear with only 13.3 points a game.

The Cougars will host the Wolverines at home, kicking off at 7 p.m.

Delta @ Esparto

In another non-conference game, the Delta Saints will travel to Esparto to face off with the Spartans.

The Saints are 1-3 for the season and are have averaged only 23.5 points per game. Their opponents, the Spartans, have had a slightly better start, and are 2-1 with an average of 40 points a game.

Esparto’s Marcus Corona has lived up to his number this season, as #1 has averaged 175.5 years per game and 23 points per game.

The Saints and Spartans will face off at 7 p.m. in Esparto.

Natomas @ Woodland

Woodland is also looking for a win against the Natomas Nighthawks in a home non-conference game.

The Wolves are 0-3 so far this season and have had a rocky start on offense, averaging only 5 points a game.

Natomas has had a slightly better start, winning one game of their four played and averaging 20 points a game. The Nighthawks’ defense could use some work, after letting an average of 43 points through per game.

The Wolves will face the Nighthawks at Pioneer High School in Woodland at 7:30 p.m.

