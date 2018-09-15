MODESTO (CBS13) — Cleanup is underway after a massive fire destroyed two businesses in Modesto.

Images in the daylight show the damage left behind from the blaze. The fire broke out Friday evening in downtown Modesto. Detectives think the fire started in Albert’s Tire and Wheels and then spread to Crescent Work & Outdoor.

RELATED: Two Modesto Businesses Completely Destroyed In Massive Fire

Both businesses are total losses. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The owner of Crescent Work & Outdoor, Craig Stott, watched as the fire destroyed his family business. Despite the loss, he says he has experienced an outpouring of love from the community.

People that I’ve never met were coming up to me over and over and over and just expressing, ‘oh my gosh I’ve been s… shopping here since the 60’s,’ or ‘I used to buy my all husbands uniforms here,” Stott said. “Even tonight, my wife and I were trying to leave at 6, 7 o’clock.. people still coming up to us just hugging, that we’ve never met, offering to do anything to help.”

Craig shared powerful images from the fire. He said he is

He thanks the firefighters for all they did to try and save his business and is grateful for the community’s support.