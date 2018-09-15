Filed Under:Vacaville
(source: Vacaville Police)

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Police are looking for a prowler after a 10-year-old witnessed a man enter their mother’s bedroom late Friday night.

According to Vacaville Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Ralph Avenue after a 10-year-old called about a prowler that they witnessed enter their mother’s room.

vacaville prowler 1e28093 vacaville police Police: 10 Year Old Sees Prowler Enter Mothers Room, Suspect Nowhere To Be Found

(source: Vacaville Police)

Police said the child then screamed and the man exited the house through the rear sliding glass door.

According to police, the subject is a black male in his 30s with a thin build, around 6 feet tall, bald or shaved head, wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants.

Officers say they conducted a thorough check of the neighborhoods along with a CHP helicopter, but no one was taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact OFficer Bellamy at 707-449-5200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s