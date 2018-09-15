  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was a big day at the Sacramento Zoo for Goody the reticulated giraffe. She celebrated her 20th birthday.

The zoo shared pictures from her celebration where her primary keepers Rachel and Linsey made her a “cake: of acacia, mulberry, grapes, banana and omolene “sprinkles.”

Oh Goody! Sacramento Zoo Giraffe Turns 20

According to the zoo, Goody is unique because of the custom-made show she wears on her left front foot to help alleviate discomfort caused by her arthritis and conformation issues.

giraffe bday sacramento zoo Oh Goody! Sacramento Zoo Giraffe Turns 20

To further help Goody, her keepers perform specialized treatments such as icing her joints and routine shoe and hoof maintenance.

giraffe bday 3 sacramento zoo Oh Goody! Sacramento Zoo Giraffe Turns 20

The zoo says these extraordinary efforts make it possible for Goody to maintain a stable condition and enjoy her golden years at the Sacramento Zoo.

