  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMCBS Fall Preview
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florin Road

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A traffic incident near Florin Road has sent four people to the hospital Sunday evening, police said.

According to the Sacramento Sheriff’s office, a Sacramento Sheriff’s Unit attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was erratically driving 65-70 miles per hour on surface streets.

Police said as the unit attempted to stop the driver for erratic driving, the driver ran a red light and t-boned another vehicle that was passing through the intersection at Power Inn Road and Florin Road.

There is no word on the condition of the four people who were transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s