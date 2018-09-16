SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A traffic incident near Florin Road has sent four people to the hospital Sunday evening, police said.

According to the Sacramento Sheriff’s office, a Sacramento Sheriff’s Unit attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was erratically driving 65-70 miles per hour on surface streets.

#MetroFire is o/s of a multiple casualty incident near #FlorinRd and Power Inn Rd. Unknown on number of patients and status, or number of vehicles. Use alternate routes where possible. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 17, 2018

Police said as the unit attempted to stop the driver for erratic driving, the driver ran a red light and t-boned another vehicle that was passing through the intersection at Power Inn Road and Florin Road.

There is no word on the condition of the four people who were transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story.