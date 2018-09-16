WELLFLEET, Mass. (CBSLA) — A 26-year-old engineering student died Saturday after being bitten by a shark in the water off a Cape Cod beach, authorities said.

Arthur Medici of Revere was pulled from the water by beach-goers who teamed up to carry him down the beach.

Medici was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

“We were half a dozen people trying to stop the bleeding with towels and the cord from the boogie board,” said one witness. “They were amazing. They did a great job.”

Pretty sad day at the beach today. Amazing effort by everyone who jumped into action to help this young man out. Prayers to him and his family #wellfleet #newcombhollow #sharkattack pic.twitter.com/RJIg4uePSn — Andrew Jacob (@SoulKontroll) September 15, 2018

Police closed the beach to swimming.

“I was that guy on the beach screaming, ‘Shark, shark!” Joe Booth, a surfer, told the Associated Press. “It was like right out of that movie ‘Jaws.’ This has turned into Amity Island real quick out here.”

Medici was described by loved ones as a very happy, young man who loved life and was an active member of his church.

The deadly shark attack marked the first since 1936.