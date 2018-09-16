SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A seminar to explain the future of independent contractors in Sacramento left many disappointed Sunday night. More than a hundred concerned independent contacts showed up to Bottle and Barlow in Midtown, seeking answers after a Supreme Court ruling that changed the definition of what an independent contractor is.

That ruling came down in April, but an informational seminar was held Sunday by Meyer Law Offices.

It is too early to determine the impacts of the new classification. On one hand, there are independent contractors worried about getting paid minimum wage as employees. On the other hand, small business owners fear they will not be able to afford all the benefits that employees require under the law.

Thousands of independent contractors are still in limbo, wondering if this landmark decision is the beginning of the end for their careers. But dozens of concerned workers walked away from the seminar, claiming it was a waste of time.

Instead of gaining clarity, some in the crowd walked out on what they say was supposed to be an informational seminar, which they thought would help them navigate the new law.

“It felt more like a sales pitch, I went up to the lawyer to ask him questions and it ended with ‘come into my office for a free consultation I’ll give you an hour of my time,'” said Jasmine Orellana.

The reclassification of the independent contractors will affect jobs across the board, including construction and cosmetology. Many independent contractors will be converted to official employees.

Attorney Eric Meyer hosted the seminar Sunday. He said the ruling is too new to come up with any solid solutions.

“We are kind of in the dark with minute details, the what-ifs so to speak … we don’t have any case law yet,” Meyer said.