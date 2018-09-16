SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The three-year-old girl shot in South Sacramento last week has been pronounced brain dead, according to the UC Davis Medical Center.
In a statement released by the hospital, doctors said Azalya was examined by two doctors, first on Friday at 11:50 a.m. and second after midnight on Saturday to confirm brain death. The official declaration came at 1:02 a.m. Saturday.
“Like everyone, we have been terribly saddened about what happened to this young child. Our caregivers send their thoughts to Azalya’s family following this tragedy,” the UC Davis Medical Center said in a statement.
The shooting happened Tuesday off of Power Inn Road and 68th Avenue.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives believe the little girl was inside during the shooting when shots were fired from the outside near the street. According to officials, witnesses reported hearing a vehicle leave the scene at a high rate of speed.
“The call initially came in as a drive-by shooting, we are not 100-percent not going with that yet we are looking at all aspects, making sure we get all information,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton.
This actually happened?! Omg!! When will it end? Like seriously!!! Mother to Mother, it’s about the choices and decisions made to make the environment safe for our children, no matter how lonely life may get. Too close to home, seriously protect the children please. Let there be justice and hope for this innocence. I’m in tears ….