TRUCKEE (CBS13) — A CHP helicopter assisted in the rescue of a 70-year-old man who fractured his leg while hiking Saturday afternoon.

According to CHP, the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to the Pacific Coast trail for the man who fractured his leg.

Because of the remote location, the helicopter (H-20) landed and transported him to a waiting ambulance.

The patient was then transported to the Tahoe Forest Hospital for additional treatment.