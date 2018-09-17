Jaclyn Johnson is the CEO of Create & Cultivate, the fastest growing online platform and offline conference for millennial women seeking to build the career of their dreams. Jaclyn has been named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 for Marketing and Advertising, a “Self-Made Woman” by the Los Angeles Times and “A Woman of Note” by The Wall Street Journal, among other accolades.

This original essay by Jaclyn Johnson coincides with the release of her new book, “WorkParty,” published by CBS sister company Gallery Books.

Jaclyn Johnson is the founder and CEO of Create & Cultivate, the fastest growing online platform and conference for millennial women in business, and the author of “WorkParty.” A rallying cry for a new generation of women who are redefining the meaning of work on their own terms, “WorkParty” is the must-read book for millennial women who want to create and cultivate the career of their dreams. Here, Johnson shares five networking tips to achieve the career you’ve always wanted.

Be Yourself

This may seem like an obvious clue, but get comfortable in your own skin. Believe in yourself, your potential and your work. This feeling will emanate to the people you speak with, who will see you as the badass entrepreneur you are. Networking allows you to connect with people on both a personal and professional level. Allow people to get to know the real you.

Hone Your Elevator Pitch

Your elevator pitch is a concise, 2-3 minute pitch on your business. Memorize your pitch and be able to deliver it with ease. Know your competitors as well as your own business and be able to speak to what sets you apart.

Prepare

If you’re going to an event, do your research and find out who’s going to be in the room. Find at least two people you want to talk with. Are there any commonalities that you can draw on to start a conversation? For example: “I saw you attended NYU–so did I!” Also, do your due diligence on the event. Will there be a speaker or is there a schedule of events? This will help you work the room and know how much time you have with each person

Don’t Be Afraid To Make The First Move

If you’re going to an event solo, making the first move can be uncomfortable (hint: be yourself!). Don’t be afraid to approach someone you’re interested in talking with. The feeling is likely mutually and once you get past introductions, it gets much easier. Making the first move also displays confidence. Win-win!

Follow up

This tip is extremely important. Growing your network of like-minded professionals will help propel your business forward. You might not need to call on them now, but trust you will in the future. Even a follow up email with, “It was great meeting you Sam, please let’s keep in touch” is a step in the right direction.

Jaclyn Johnson is the CEO of Create & Cultivate, the fastest growing online platform and offline conference for millennial women seeking to build the career of their dreams. Jaclyn has been named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 for Marketing and Advertising, a “Self-Made Woman” by the Los Angeles Times and “A Woman of Note” by The Wall Street Journal, among other accolades.