NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cat got into a utility company substation and came into contact with electrical equipment, knocking out electricity to more than 7,500 New Orleans customers.

Entergy New Orleans said on its website and in social media posts that it happened Monday morning. New Orleans news outlets said the outage happened around 8:30 a.m. Power had been fully restored by midday.

The utility said it is unusual for a cat to get into a substation or make it around protective devices. The company added that, when it happens, the animal doesn’t survive.

