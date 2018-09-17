RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy has died after a shooting in Rancho Cordova on Monday.

Mark Stasyuk, 27, was contracted out to Rancho Cordova with the sheriff’s department. He was a four-year veteran with the department.

Stasyuk was struck in the upper body. The other officer, Julie Robertson, was shot in the arm. She is a 2-year veteran and is expected to make a full physical recovery.

Just before 2 p.m., a frantic call for help came from Robertson, one of two officers shot while responding to the Pep Boys on Folsom Boulevard.

“They were called by the workers in the store, there was some disturbance and when they arrived they were immediately fired on. Two of our officers were struck,” said Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.

The two were dispatched on a routine and had no advance warning the suspect was armed.

“As soon as they arrived and engaged The suspect, he turned as if to run or flee and then immediately turned around and start to fire without warning,” he said.

After exchanging gunfire, investigators say the suspect was also shot and managed to run to a parking lot about 100 yards away. Surveillance video captured sheriff’s deputies moving in to make the arrest right outside Superior Automotive.

“This is by far is the biggest activity we’ve seen ever. Multiple helicopters, hundred of police officers from different jurisdictions swarmed onto the place within minutes,” said store owner Randy Baker, who has been here for the past 10 years.

Many people heard the gunfire including those in the post office across the street.

“All the shots at once, you know back and forth,” said Natalie Lane.

“An uninvolved civilian was also shot, presumably by the suspect,” the sheriff added.

Rancho Cordova Mayor Linda Budge says this is the second officer killed in the line of duty since the city incorporated in 2003.

“This is a really sad loss for us, our hearts our thoughts, we are so sympathetic for his family,” she said.

A grave scene over a senseless act that’s taken the life of yet another officer.

“Incredible hole that never quite gets filled in the hearts of our department, but it’s also the community that suffers because the city of Rancho Cordova, in fact the entire county, has suffered loss as well,” the sheriff said.

Officials say the suspect is likely to survive, as well as the bystander.

Police say Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova between McGregor and Olson will be closed while they continue to investigate.