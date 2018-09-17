RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy has died after a shooting in Rancho Cordova on Monday.
Mark Stasyuk, 27, was contracted out to Rancho Cordova with the sheriff’s department. He was a four-year veteran with the department.
A procession left UC Davis Medical Center with Stasyuk’s body at around 6:15 p.m.
The shooting happened at around 1:40 p.m. on Monday at the Pep Boys on the 10,000 block of Folsom Boulevard. The responding officers were immediately fired upon according to investigators as they responded to a disturbance at the business.
Stasyuk was struck in the upper body. The other officer, Julie Robertson, was shot in the arm. She is a 2 year veteran and is expected to make a full physical recovery.
The suspect fled the scene and was later confronted by more deputies. When he didn’t comply with orders, investigators say he was shot. He was taken into custody, and his condition is unknown at this time.
A bystander were also wounded in the shooting. Their condition is not known.
The road in that area is expected to remain closed into the evening.