RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — For the third time in the last four years, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Led by deputies on motorcycles, a long line of law enforcement vehicles slowly escorted the coroner’s van carrying fallen Sacramento County Deputy Mark Stasyuk’s body in a solemn procession from the UC Davis Medical Center to the Sacramento County Coroners office.

Described by a fellow deputy as a bright, young, disciplined officer with a fantastic work ethic, 27-year-old Stasyuk had served with the sheriff’s department four-and-half-years.

Stasyuk was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance at the Pep Boys on Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova. A second deputy was wounded, but is expected to make a full physical recovery.

Stasyuk appeared in a Sacramento State promotional video for the university in 2016. He had been a student in the university’s continuing education program while working for the sheriff’s department.

“I graduated high school and then went straight here [Sacramento State] in 2009,” Stasyuk said in the video. “I did about four years and then I went to the academy.”

At Stasyuk’s Fair Oaks home, an American Flag hangs outside his front door.

Neighbors say he had just moved in after getting married earlier this year.

“And that’s really sad, it’s extremely sad,” neighbor Janet Norris said. “I know he’s just newly married, and he was a very clean-cut, very well spoken, young man, very personable.”

A young Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy, killed in the line of duty leaves behind a new wife and a life in law enforcement that was just beginning.

In October 2014, deputy Danny Oliver was killed by a suspect in a shootout at the since-demolished Motel 6 on Arden Way. In August 2017, deputy Bob French was shot and killed by a suspect at the Ramada Inn in Sacramento near Business 80.