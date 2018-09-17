RAYMOND (AP) – Officials say two people were killed on a rural roadway in central California when they were struck by a pickup while fighting outside of a car.

The Fresno Bee reports 37-year-old Dean Cram and 36-year-old Lucille Trolinger died after being struck Sunday night in the town of Raymond.

The California Highway Patrol says Cram and Trolinger had been riding in a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Ricky Holt when they began arguing and Holt stopped the car.

Cram and Trolinger got out of the car and continue to argue. As the two were wrestling in the roadway, a pickup being driven by 68-year-old Joi Phatdouang slammed into them, killing them.

Investigators say Phatdouang did not see the fight in the roadway because of the glare of the Dodge’s headlights. He was released from the scene.

A similar incident happened on August 12 in Sacramento. A freeway fight in Natomas ended with two drivers dead and I-5 closed for hours. Two cars were involved in an accident near the Del Paso exit on northbound I-5. According to CHP, both drivers stopped near Del Paso Road and began to fight. One of the drivers died in the fight due to blunt trauma and the other was struck by a passing car.

