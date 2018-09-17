SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The latest on an officer-involved shooting incident in Rancho Cordova:

4:01 p.m.

Witness Natalie Lane is a postal service clerk and was working at the nearby post office when she heard the shots.

3:50 p.m.

A neighbor near the scene says he saw the arrest play out on the other side of his fence.

“You could hear the bullets whizzing by,” said a neighbor near the scene of the shooting.

He says the suspect was laying out in the street as deputies yelled orders to him to lay flat on the street.

—

3:27 p.m.

Investigators have arrested one suspect in the shooting that wounded two Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies and a bystander. The suspect was also wounded.

Investigators are not releasing information on the suspect or his condition.

4 shot, 2 officers, 1 bystander, 1 suspect. Unknown conditions. We will have an update at 4:30p https://t.co/kWDQLtynzD — JENN MCGRAW CBS13 (@NewsMcGraw) September 17, 2018

It’s not known whose bullets struck the bystander.

Folsom Boulevard will be closed for several hours near the shooting location as the investigation continues.

The shooting started at the Pep Boys on the 10,000 block of Folsom Boulevard near Highway 50, then spilled into a parking lot to the west.

—

3:15 p.m.

Sacramento Metro Fire says four people were transported, including Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies.

A fifth person refused treatment at the scene and was released.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is planning an update soon.

Sac Sheriff OIS Shooting scene from Scotsman Way. Neighbors say they heard the gunshots coming from near their backyard. pic.twitter.com/W5BfRffVUL — stevelarge (@largesteven) September 17, 2018

—

2:34 p.m.

Two law enforcement officers were shot and a suspect is in custody after an incident in Rancho Cordova Monday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The scene is along the Folsom Boulevard and Olson Drive.

2 of 8 law enforcement vehicles we’ve seen racing to Folsom Blvd/Olsen Drive after shots fired, officer and suspect down.⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/BpD3p4JeR8 — Kelly Ryan (@kellyinmedia) September 17, 2018

The law enforcement officers shot are deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. The condition of the deputies are unknown at this point; both are being transported to the hospital.

There are no outstanding suspects, deputies say.

The sheriff’s department initially said an officer and a suspect were down.

Roads blocked McGregor/Scotsman after shooting involving officer and suspect ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/luxlr1gkUv — Kelly Ryan (@kellyinmedia) September 17, 2018

Deputies are asking residents to stay out of the area.

More information to come.