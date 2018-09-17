Filed Under:Fox, Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A silver fox believed to be a product of illegal pet trade was discovered in the Rocklin area, rescuers say.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue says the fox was picked up recently. Rescuers noted it had little fear of humans, leading them to believe it had either escaped for been released from illegal pet traders.

The silver fox picked up in Rocklin. (Credit: Gold Country Wildlife Rescue)

The silver fox picked up in Rocklin. (Credit: Gold Country Wildlife Rescue)

The silver fox is kind of red fox with a striking, black and white pelt coloration. Both the red and silver foxes are the same species.

Rescuers say they will be working with the Department of Fish and Wildlife to find the best home for the fox.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s