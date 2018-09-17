ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A silver fox believed to be a product of illegal pet trade was discovered in the Rocklin area, rescuers say.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue says the fox was picked up recently. Rescuers noted it had little fear of humans, leading them to believe it had either escaped for been released from illegal pet traders.

The silver fox is kind of red fox with a striking, black and white pelt coloration. Both the red and silver foxes are the same species.

Rescuers say they will be working with the Department of Fish and Wildlife to find the best home for the fox.