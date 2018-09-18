SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Members of the group Black Lives Matter are protesting on the the six-month anniversary of the shooting death of Stephon Clark at the hand of Sacramento police.

Protesters have blocked off J Street at 13th in downtown Sacramento. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/VkYoydFzfC — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) September 18, 2018

This pic tells the story. #BLM protestors honoring the death of Stephon Clark 6 months ago… face to face with counter protestors- in support of #Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy killed in line of duty yesterday. Law enforcement conference happening in the background. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/p9Qs3TVJ6c — Lemor Abrams (@LemorAbrams) September 18, 2018

In the middle of chanting, this group on the Black Lives Matter side stands quietly and peacefully in front of @SacPolice. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/2rwNqz8Bcv — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) September 18, 2018

A police supporter’s flag was taken from the group with Black Lives Matter. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/FO2CUbucMJ — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) September 18, 2018