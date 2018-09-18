Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Members of the group Black Lives Matter are protesting on the the six-month anniversary of the shooting death of Stephon Clark at the hand of Sacramento police.
Protesters have blocked off J Street at 13th in downtown Sacramento. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/VkYoydFzfC
— Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) September 18, 2018
This pic tells the story. #BLM protestors honoring the death of Stephon Clark 6 months ago… face to face with counter protestors- in support of #Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy killed in line of duty yesterday. Law enforcement conference happening in the background. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/p9Qs3TVJ6c
— Lemor Abrams (@LemorAbrams) September 18, 2018
In the middle of chanting, this group on the Black Lives Matter side stands quietly and peacefully in front of @SacPolice. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/2rwNqz8Bcv
— Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) September 18, 2018
The two sides have joined the same corner. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/Ph9urqxSkq
— Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) September 18, 2018
A police supporter’s flag was taken from the group with Black Lives Matter. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/FO2CUbucMJ
— Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) September 18, 2018
The family of #StephonClark is here — across the street from the Sacramento Convention Center. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/is2tP4mFSY
— Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) September 18, 2018