RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy and a bystander who were wounded in the shooting that claimed the life of deputy Mark Stasyuk on Monday have been released from the hospital. shot yesterday, have been released from the hospital.

Anton Lemon Moore, 38, has been identified by the sheriff’s department as the man responsible for Monday’s shooting at the Pep Boys on Folsom Boulevard. Moore is on probation for a 2016 gun charge.

It’s still not clear what led him to fire on the two deputies.

The sheriff’s department confirms the bystander who was shot is a male and an employee at Pep Boys.

“I just saw a guy laying around in the parking lot with hands up, and the cops were commanding him to not move,” said Maksim Lubko, who works near the shooting scene.

Lubko shot video of the incident that shows Moore on the ground, being arrested.

“I saw cops with a dog and several guns kind of start coming to the guy, and it looks like they arrested him,” Lubko said.

“You could see there was people down and there were paramedics working on them,” said Gloria Phipps, an employee who also works near the shooting scene.

According to Sgt. Shaun Hampton of the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department, “[Moore] is not a stranger to law enforcement, he is not a stranger to the sheriff’s department, nor the Rancho [Cordova] Police Department.”

Moore has a record in Sacramento County. He was arrested in 2008 for disturbing the peace. In 2016, Moore was arrested and charged with carrying a loaded firearm in a car.

“We don’t know what drew him to commit the acts he is suspected of committing,” Sgt. Hampton added.

Deputies Mark Stasyuk and Julie Robertson were responding to a call of a disturbance. As soon as they arrived, detectives say Moore began shooting at them.

“The officers had no way of knowing this person was armed, no indication of that from the call of service,” Sgt. Hampton said.

Sheriff’s detectives searched Moore’s Rancho Cordova home for any evidence that could lead them to what went down before the tragic shooting.

“[Deputy Stasyuk] unfortunately paid the ultimate sacrifice yesterday for his commitment to his community,” Sgt. Hampton said.

Moore is expected to survive and once he is out of the hospital, he will be taken into custody. His charges have not been formally filed.

Deputy Stasyuk was a 4 1/2 year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.