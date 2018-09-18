LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A man who was reported missing in Cameron Park last week has been found more than 1,000 feet below the surface of Lake Tahoe.

The body was positively identified as 33-year-old Chaitanya Datla of Cameron Park. Next-of-kin were notified.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit discovered the body Monday while searching for someone who drowned the previous week. The body was found at a depth of 1,062 feet, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office statement.

The discovery and recovery of Datla’s body was a multi-agency effort, unprecedented at the lake due to the extreme depth and the methods used to bring him to the surface.