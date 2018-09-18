RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — As is the case with many tragedies, someone is looking to turn a quick buck by pretending they’re connected to the victims.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department says it’s received reports of fraudulent phone calls from people claiming to be with the family of Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy Mark Stasyuk.

Police say the callers are asking for donations.

Stasyuk died after a shooting while responding to a disturbance at the Rancho Cordova Pep Boys on Folsom Boulevard on Monday.

If you get a call asking for donations, report it to law enforcement.

The California Association of Highway Patrolmen Credit Union is accepting donations for deputy Mark Stasyuk’s family online. Checks can be mailed to: