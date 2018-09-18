  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A family’s mobile home is said to be a total loss after an early morning fire on Tuesday.

The scene was at the Vacaville Mobile Home Park along Brown Street.

Vacaville Fire crews responded just after 3 a.m. It appears the fire spread from the front porch to the inside of a mobile home.

A family of four lived at the home. All, including the family’s two cats and two dogs, safely escaped from the flames. One of the cats had to be rescued by firefighters.

Residents say neighbors jumped in to help and started using garden hoses until fire crews arrived.

