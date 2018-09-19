SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a suspect led them on a chase through three counties before finally being taken into custody.

The incident started early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol’s Oakland division says they started chasing a suspect on eastbound Highway 24 around 1 a.m.

A CHP helicopter started following the chase as it moved onto northbound Interstate 680.

The chase continued onto Highway 4 in San Joaquin County, where the suspect eventually stopped and was arrested.

CHP has not released the name of the suspect at this point.