FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) – Dozens of firefighters battled a fire at a Foothill Farms area townhouse early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene just after 2:30 a.m.

Residents in the Vernon Oaks complex say they woke to screams of “fire” and people knocking on their door.

The fire ripped through two units, causing major damage. No one was injured in the fire, crews say.

Firefighters say they had difficulty getting into the townhome due to lake of space.

More than 40 firefighters responded to the scene.

It appears a candle is to blame for starting the fire, firefighters say.