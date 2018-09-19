VALLEJO (CBS13) — The man convicted in federal court in the infamous kidnapping-for-ransom case initially called a “hoax” by Vallejo police is now headed for a Solano County courtroom.

The Solano County District Attorney is charging Matthew Muller with six new counts connected to the kidnapping case, including kidnap for ransom, rape, and false imprisonment.

A Solano County court commissioner has granted Muller the right to act as his own attorney and he can cross-examine his very victims—Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn.

CBS13 has learned that Huskins and Quinn received subpoenas Wednesday from the Solano County District Attorney to appear in court for a preliminary hearing.

“This is pretty freakish stuff,” Quinn’s attorney Dan Russo said. “Even in my universe—and I’ve done capital cases, horrible, horrible cases—this is almost unique.”

Russo believes Muller, the Harvard-educated one-time lawyer, is relishing the opportunity.

“This is his golden opportunity to inflict more injury on people but to also draw attention to himself,” Russo said.

By acting as his own attorney, Muller will also be granted access to prosecutors’ evidence, including two videos he allegedly recorded showing Huskins’ rapes.

Russo says Huskins and Quinn are prepared for the showdown in court, but it will not be easy.

“I think it’s going to be a terrible experience for them,” Russo said. “How can it not be a terrible experience for them?”

Muller is already serving a 40-year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to a single count of kidnapping. If convicted on the new Solano County charges against him. he could be sentenced to life behind bars.

The timing of the case couldn’t come at more stressful for the couple Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn. This preliminary hearing court date is set for Tuesday. Their wedding is the following Saturday.