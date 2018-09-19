A Marine helped rescue a woman who was injured in a fiery multi-vehicle wreck on state Route 163 in Miramar Tuesday morning. Source: KGTV

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Marine helped rescue a woman who was injured in a fiery multi-vehicle wreck on state Route 163 in Miramar Tuesday morning.

The crash, which involved at least five vehicles, happened shortly after 8 a.m. on southbound SR-163 near state Route 52, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Details on what led to the wreck were not immediately released, but Anders Mattson, who was involved in the crash, told 10News, “I think the big white truck came in at a pretty high rate of speed, and then I saw, in my back mirror, this car and I’m thinking, ‘This is not good.’”

Mattson added, “One car got hit and one car got hit, and mine was the last. I got kind of spun out in the traffic, and once I stopped, there I saw the other car on fire.”

After one of the cars caught on fire, a Marine who happened to be driving by stopped to pull out a woman from the burning vehicle. Sergeant Gary Wilson also helped another driver, a woman, from her crashed car.

Both women in the chain-reaction crash were taken to the hospital, but both are expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported.

The crash forced the closure of at least two lanes during the morning commute.

