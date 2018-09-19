SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Reverend Al Sharpton was in Sacramento today with a message for Sacramento Police Department.

Tuesday marked six months since the shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark. Sharpton joining the Clark family Wednesday calling for an update on the investigation into his death.

Reverend Al Sharpton took the stage just before 5 o’clock and spoke along with Stephon Clark’s family.

Wednesday marked his third visit to Sacramento since Clark was killed.

He’s said he’s here so the family is not burned with seeking justice on their own.

“I never saw a situation as egregious as a young man being shot unarmed 300 feet from his grandmother’s bedroom,” Sharpton said.

Sharpton says state and local leaders need to expedite the investigation into his death.

Two days after Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk died, Stephon’s brother Stevante Clark reiterated that he and his family are not promoting violence or ill-will towards officers.

“We’re praying for his family as well. It’s just been 6 months and we want something to be done,” Clark said.

Sharpton called Stevante a little brother and says he’s proud of the growth he’s seen during the last very challenging six months for the family.

“They edit it to look like. he’s out of control. He has not been out of control. The police have been out of control!” Sharpton said.

After Sharpton left the stage he took some time to sit with the Clark family.