SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —The Bassmaster Elite Series has pulled out of an event planned in Sacramento because it’s too far away.

It was one of the biggest catches in the country and was meant to draw thousands of people to see the highest level of pro bass fishing. But that won’t be happening in Sacramento.

It’s not because of the fish. The Sacramento region is known for having some of the best bass fishing in the country, and it was one of the reasons it landed one of the nine stops in the 2019 series. The nationally televised event brings in more than 100 of the country’s top anglers competing for $650,000 in prize money.

But the four-day event set for June 2019 is off.

“It’s unfortunate,” said sports commission director Mike Sophia. “It’s a great opportunity to promote Sacramento as a fishing destination.”

So why was this chance for Sacramento’s waterways to be on display for a national audience canceled?

Organizers told CBS13 “Many anglers felt it was a financial hit they couldn’t endure” because many participants live in the Southeast.

Sacramento last lured the event to town in 2015 at Discovery Park. An estimated 15,000 fans came and $1 million was added to the economy.

Sacramento wasn’t alone in the disappointment. A tournament on the Columbia River in Washington State was also canceled.