CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Sheriff’s deputies from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office of Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) eradicated over 4,100 marijuana plants in two days.

In their first bust of the two days, the team arrested three men for an illegal marijuana grow Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the team served a search warrant for illegal marijuana cultivation at an address on Acron Way in West Point Wednesday.

The deputies said several outbuildings on the property near the main residence had been converted to process and dry marijuana. Several bunkhouses living quarters had also been constructed on the property.

225 large marijuana plants were eradicated from the site.

Officials said Kevin Nguyen, a 33-year-old male with Rhode Island identification, Dung Le, a 57-year-old male from Texas, and Orun San, a 53-year-old male Massachusetts identification, were booked in Calaveras County Jail with $100,000 bail. The three were charged for illegal marijuana cultivation, maintaining and operating a drug house/location, and criminal conspiracy.

San was also booked for an outstanding extraditable no-bail warrant from Alabama for narcotics-related charges.

The next day, Thursday, the MET team members served two more unrelated search warrants for illegal cultivation of marijuana on Blossom Lane in Railroad Flat.

The sheriff’s office said multiple uncovered hoop houses were found with growing marijuana as well as other areas of cultivation with plants in various stages of growth were found at the first location.

3330 marijuana plants were eradicated from the first location and 589 pounds of processed marijuana was seized.

Officials were unable to locate the subjects responsible for the location and are still investigating the site and those responsible.

At the second location, which was also on Blossom Lane, two subjects were detained and charged for illegal marijuana cultivation, possession for sale of marijuana, maintaining or operating a drug house, and criminal conspiracy. Those subjects were identified as 50-year0old Connor Su from Sacramento and 61-year-old Nhat Ngo from Elk Grove. Both were booked in Calavera County Jail. Their bail amounts are still pending.

Deputies said they found a motorhome and numerous electrical cords running to various equipment were found around a marijuana grow site. They said they eradicated 619 marijuana plants from this location.