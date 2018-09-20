Filed Under:DMV

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Department of Motor Vehicles is saying some field offices are experiencing “technical difficulties” Thursday morning.

Officials say the issue could be causing problems with transactions at field offices.

Several offices in the area are affected by the outage: Auburn, Placerville, South Sacramento and Roseville.

DMV officials say the issue is with a router. Staff are now trying to fix the problem as fast as possible.

DMV officials advise people to try and take care of business online or at self-service terminals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s