SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Local Dutch Bros coffee locations are offering the community a way to give back to the family of fallen deputy Mark Stasyuk.

All Sacramento area Dutch Bros locations will be participating in the fundraiser which will donate $1 from each drink sold on Sunday to the Deputy Mark Stasyuk Memorial Fund.

Stasyuk was shot and killed Monday in Rancho Cordova. He was a four and a half year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

RELATED: Homeless Man Mourns Deputy Who Arrested Then Helped Him

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mark Stasyuk, members of law enforcement and our entire community,” said Steve Grubbs, owner of Dutch Bros Sacramento. “A San Juan High School graduate, Deputy Stasyuk was well known and loved by so many; he served our community and paid the ultimate sacrifice. We hope to honor him on this day and show his family how much the community appreciates his service and sacrifice.”

RELATED: Free Blue Ribbons Available To Honor Fallen Deputy

Here’s a full list of locations participating in the fundraiser Sunday.

5289 Auburn, Blvd. Sacramento, 4625 Manzanita Ave Carmichael,

8841 Sheldon Rd. Elk Grove, 7445 Madison Ave. Citrus Heights,

8610 Elk Grove Blvd. Elk Grove, 8552 Madison Ave. Fair Oaks,

8663 Auburn Folsom Rd. Granite Bay, 1225 Baseline Rd. Roseville,

3450 Sunset Blvd. Rocklin, 3995 Grass Valley Hwy. Auburn,

7 Main St. Woodland, 1332 East Main St.Woodland,

2030 Trade Ct. Woodland, 980 Olive Dr. Davis,

2375 N 1st St. Dixon,