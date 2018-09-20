NATOMAS (CBS13) — As more schools do away with vocational training across the country, the Natomas Unified School District is creating a new program for the next generation of first responders.

The new Public Safety Pathway program is designed to benefit students as well as local law enforcement and fire agencies. Inderkum High School launched its Public Safety Pathway program which focuses on academics as well as training for a career in public service.

READ: Community Bands Together To Support Stockton Police Officer Paralyzed In Crash

The program gives students who may not want to pursue a college degree a jumpstart on the academy once they graduate.

Dozens of students at Inderkum got one-on-one time with local first responders and asked questions about their potential careers.

Freshman Carley Lewitz admitted she never really had aspirations of working for a fire department, but quickly changed her mind after meeting with the helicopter crew from Sacramento Metro Fire.

ALSO: Teen Dies After Being Hit By Car, Dragged For Blocks

“I wanted to be a pilot and this kind of pilot – they help save people – and that’s like, amazing to do, you know?” Lewitz said. “I went inside it and I was looking all around the controls and stuff and it was really cool and it was like all of these buttons and stuff and I went oh, I can’t wait to learn that.”

Learning more vocational skills is the goal of the Natomas Unified School District. The new approach to career building in Natomas is looking to shape the next generation of first responders.

The Public Safety Pathway program is set to launch in the fall of 2019.