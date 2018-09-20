SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kohl’s plans to hire 90,000 seasonal workers to handle the holiday rush.

The retail chain will use the employees to staff its 1,100-plus stores, nine distribution centers, five e-commerce fulfillment centers, and credit centers nationwide.

The employees will get an immediate 15% discount and access to special “Associate Shop” days. The discount will go up to 35% during the holiday season. Interested seasonal employees will also have the opportunity to be considered for full- and part-time positions after the holidays are done.

The available positions will vary by location and hiring needs will be determined on an individual store basis.

Kohl’s is holding a hiring event on Saturday, October 20 at select stores nationwide. Applications are being accepted in store and online.