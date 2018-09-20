RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Police said a 43-year-old man is dead after being hit on his bicycle while riding down Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova.

According to East Sacramento CHP, the Rancho Cordova man was riding south on Sunrise Blvd when a car in the far right lane was attempting to get onto Highway 50 and hit him. The accident was reported at 8 p.m.

The driver was identified as a 41-year-old man from Fair Oaks driving a 2002 Toyota Echo. Police said the driver was speeding up to get on the freeway when he hit the bicyclist, who was in the same lane.

First responders tried life-saving measures on the bicyclist but he died on the scene.

Officers also said the bicyclist was not wearing reflective clothing or have any lighting on his bike.

The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating, police said.

Police do not believe this was a suspicious accident and said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

This is a developing story.