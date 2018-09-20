SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Midterm elections are quickly approaching and Solano County is looking for more than 400 people to work at polling locations on Election Day, Nov. 6.

These jobs come with a stipend ranging from $50 – $250.

According to the Assistant Registrar of Voters, John Gardner, “it takes more than 1,000 citizens to help conduct a statewide general election and we need the communities’ help.”

There is mandatory paid training required for all poll workers.

The Registrar’s office is looking for:

Position Openings Voting Locations Ballot Clerk 116 Dixon, Fairfield, Vacaville, Vallejo Equipment Clerk 63 Dixon, Fairfield, Vacaville, Vallejo eRoster Clerk 126 Benicia, Dixon, Fairfield, Suisun, Vacaville, Vallejo Provisional Clerk 62 Benicia, Dixon, Fairfield, Suisun, Vacaville, Vallejo Inspector 19 Benicia, Dixon, Fairfield, Suisun, Vacaville, Vallejo Greeter 68 Dixon, Fairfield, Vacaville, Vallejo

The training for specific positions will be held between Oct. 26 and Nov. 3 at the Solano County Administration Center.

High school students, even those who are not registered to vote, are eligible to participate in the poll worker program.

For more information and to register, go to the website and apply by clicking the “Poll Workers” icon.

You can also register in person at the Registrar of Voters Office at 675 Texas Street, Suite 2600, in Fairfield or text “SOLANO” to 2VOTE (28683). For more information, call (707) 784-6675.