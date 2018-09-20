Filed Under:midterm elections, Solano County
Voting booths at Hermosa Beach City Hall during California Primary

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Midterm elections are quickly approaching and Solano County is looking for more than 400 people to work at polling locations on Election Day, Nov. 6.

These jobs come with a stipend ranging from $50 – $250.

According to the Assistant Registrar of Voters, John Gardner, “it takes more than 1,000 citizens to help conduct a statewide general election and we need the communities’ help.”

There is mandatory paid training required for all poll workers.

The Registrar’s office is looking for:

 

Position Openings Voting Locations
Ballot Clerk 116 Dixon, Fairfield, Vacaville, Vallejo
Equipment Clerk 63 Dixon, Fairfield, Vacaville, Vallejo
eRoster Clerk 126 Benicia, Dixon, Fairfield, Suisun, Vacaville, Vallejo
Provisional Clerk 62 Benicia, Dixon, Fairfield, Suisun, Vacaville, Vallejo
Inspector 19 Benicia, Dixon, Fairfield, Suisun, Vacaville, Vallejo
Greeter 68 Dixon, Fairfield, Vacaville, Vallejo

 

The training for specific positions will be held between Oct. 26 and Nov. 3 at the Solano County Administration Center.

High school students, even those who are not registered to vote, are eligible to participate in the poll worker program.

For more information and to register, go to the website and apply by clicking the “Poll Workers” icon.

You can also register in person at the Registrar of Voters Office at 675 Texas Street, Suite 2600, in Fairfield or text “SOLANO” to 2VOTE (28683). For more information, call (707) 784-6675.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s