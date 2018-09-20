STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton police motorcycle officer injured in a crash last month may never walk again.

Motorcycle officer James Nance was critically injured in a head-on crash with an SUV.

Wednesday, Officer Nance’s wife Kathryn announced her husband is paralyzed. Kathryn read a letter written by Officer Nance talking about his road to recovery.

“I learned that as a result of the collision, I suffered a total and irreparable spinal cord injury at the T10 level,” Kathryn read.

The crash, which happened on Aug. 28 near Claremont and Yokuts avenues, is still under investigation.

A recovery fund for Officer Nance has been set up by the Stockton Police Officer’s Association.