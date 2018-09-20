STOCKTON (CBS13) — Many members of the Stockton community are coming together to help Officer James Nance, who was left paralyzed after crashing with a vehicle on his motorcycle.

Officer Nance will remain in a long-term rehabilitation facility while he recovers. He talked about his injury and his recovery in a letter to the community.

“Unfortunately, on August 28th while doing what I love, I was hit by a car and critically injured,” said Lt. Kathryn Nance, who was reading a letter written by her husband, motorcycle officer Nance.

He was critically injured while conducting a distracted driving enforcement operation.

RELATED: Stockton Officer In Serious Condition After Traffic Collision

“I have excitement about my release date, and returning to the real world, but I’m working on putting that in the back of my mind so I can just concentrate on learning all of the skills I need to be independent,” she said.

Nance announced he will never walk again. The 19-year veteran of the department suffered a spinal cord injury after his motorcycle collided with an SUV.

The letter was read during a luncheon for the United Way of San Joaquin County, which is now helping raise money for the officer and his family.

The organization has already raised more than $10,000, but it’s not the only help the officer is getting. The Stockton Police Officers’ Association provides members like Nance financial and emotional support.

READ: CHP: Two Sacramento Police Officers Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident

“It was very much, you know, upsetting because we don’t want to see anybody, any of our officers injured,” said Kathleen Gapusan, who lives in Stockton.

The association calls the incident a tragedy, and so do many community members who have been praying for officer Nance’s quick recovery.

“It’s very important we have to show, you know, that is one thing I know about Stockton is we are a caring community, even the poorest of the poor. When they see someone that really needs help, they are willing to help. Our prayers are with you,” she said.

Officer Nance spent 13 days in intensive care and since the accident has undergone several surgeries. He will continue with physical therapy. The crash that caused his injury remains under investigation.