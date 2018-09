VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding the parents or guardians of a young child found walking unattended in a Vacaville neighborhood Thursday morning.

Vacaville police say the child was found walking around a southeast area neighborhood around 6:45 a.m. The boy was unattended, police say.

The child was wearing red pajamas.

Anyone who may know the boy’s parent or guardian is asked to contact Vacaville police at (707) 449-5260.