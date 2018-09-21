  • CBS13On Air

Mark Stasyuk, Rancho Cordova, Sacramento County Sheriff's Department

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A car crash survivor is sharing her memories of fallen deputy Mark Stasyuk – who she credits with saving her life.

Last June, Irene Velazco was driving to church when she was t-boned at Mather Field and Mills Station roads in Rancho Cordova.

Her car flipped three times.

As Velasco started to pray in Spanish, she says she heard Deputy Stasyuk praying, too, in English as he wrapped and treated her injured arm.

“I’m always going to pray for him, and I’m praying for his family because he’s like my son,” Velazco said.

She says he was the angel who saved her life.

