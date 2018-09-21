SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities say they are set to announce a “major development” the NorCal Rapist case Friday morning.

Police have said the “NorCal Rapist” is believed to be responsible for a series of sexual assaults in several cities from the Sacramento Valley to the Bay Area. The spree lasted from 1991 to at least 2006. At least nine women are believed to have been victims of the NorCal Rapist.

The case was separate from the Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist spree.

No details about what the major development could be have been released at this point.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn and District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert are scheduled to talk. Watch it live on CBS13.com.