SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than six months after a deadly shooting in her backyard, the grandmother of Stephon Clark is finding some healing from a helping hand.

This renovation of love started with digging up some physical and emotional dirt. It was six months ago when Sequita Thompson’s South Sacramento backyard became a crime scene after the shooting death of her grandson.

RELATED: Protesters Stage Die-In Near Police Expo To Mark 6 Months Since Stephon Clark’s Death

Amid the turmoil of the last six months and pleas for progress on the deadly officer-involved shooting has been a call for healing.

Word got around that the home was in need of a facelift. That’s when local car dealership owner Paul Blanco stepped in. He Donated $25,000 to give Thompson and her family a fresh start.

RELATED: Rev. Al Sharpton Stands With Stephon Clark’s Family, Calls For Investigation Update

“There’s a lot of tears, but there’s a lot of smiles in this house,” he said. “This is where the family gets together, and they have a big family.”

It comes with an updated coat of paint, newly laid concrete, some fencing, windows and a patio complete with a memorial.

“If this can be the place where we can build a patio out front and they can party and celebrate life, then we’ve done something great,” he said.

Thompson says the work has laid the foundation for healing.

“Having a barbecue, you know and talking about the good times, showing the videos and just enjoying each other. Yes, that’s some good healing,” she said.

Blanco doesn’t live far from Thompson and says the construction contribution is nothing more than neighbors helping neighbors.

But Thompson says the generosity has now made him part of the family.