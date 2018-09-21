LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Faux jail bars were placed over Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star Thursday in the latest act of vandalism targeting the president.

Local guerilla artist Plastic Jesus posted a video of the star with tourists and other onlookers snapping photos, along with the caption: “Trump behind bars. Finally.”

The star was returned to its normal appearance before noon Thursday.

Trump’s star has been vandalized and damaged twice — first in 2016, and most recently in July. In both cases, the stars were obliterated by pick axes or sledgehammers. Several large fights also were reported at the location between pro and anti-Trump forces.

It was returned to its location on the Walk of Fame less than two weeks ago.