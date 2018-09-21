  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Hollywood, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Faux jail bars were placed over Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star Thursday in the latest act of vandalism targeting the president.

Local guerilla artist Plastic Jesus posted a video of the star with tourists and other onlookers snapping photos, along with the caption: “Trump behind bars. Finally.”

The star was returned to its normal appearance before noon Thursday.

Trump’s star has been vandalized and damaged twice — first in 2016, and most recently in July. In both cases, the stars were obliterated by pick axes or sledgehammers. Several large fights also were reported at the location between pro and anti-Trump forces.

It was returned to its location on the Walk of Fame less than two weeks ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s