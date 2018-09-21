SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We’re a month into high school football and teams are showing their true colors.

When you’re out at games, don’t forget to tag us in your pictures with #CBS13FNF for a chance to be featured on the CBS13 Sports Friday show.

Here are the teams to watch this week:

Paraclete @ Monterey Trail — CBS13 Game of the Week!

Southern California school Paraclete is traveling all the way from Lancaster to Elk Grove this week to face the undefeated Monterey Trail Mustangs.

The Mustangs have had a good start to their season, averaging 44.5 points a game and are currently ranked 25th in the state.

Paraclete has had a more rocky start to their season and is 2-3 so far. The team is averaging 28 points a game and will need to kick it into high gear to stand up to the Mustangs.

CBS13 Athlete of the Month nominee Zach Larrier is earning his stripes leading his teams in passing yards per game with an average of 115.8 yards and a total of 208.5 per game.

If you want Zach to be named CBS 13’s athlete of the month make sure to vote here and share with your friends.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in Elk Grove.

Ripon Christian @ Denair

With both teams undefeated this season, it will be a battle for who can keep their record when Ripon Christian comes to Denair Friday.

The teams look like a perfect matchup on paper, both averaging around 46 points per game. This game may come down to a battle of the defense because it is clear that both teams know how to get in the end zone.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Denair.

Encina Prep @ Hiram Johnson

The Bulldogs and Warriors will battle for a win in a non-conference game Friday.

Encina is 2-2 for the season. They may be at a disadvantage stepping onto Hiram Johnson’s field as Encina’s only wins this season have come at home.

The Johnson Warriors have had a rocky start as well, losing three of their first five games.

Both teams have low scoring averages with Encina making 16 per game and Johnson averaging 20.4 points.

The two will face off at 7 p.m. in Sacramento.

Rocklin @ Oak Ridge

The Rocklin Thunder will travel to El Dorado Hills to play local powerhouse Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge was undefeated until last week when they faced their rival Folsom and fell 62-6.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have had a harder time keeping their opponents from scoring, resulting in their 2-3 record this season. The Thunder know how to get on the scoreboard, but they’ll need to tighten up on defense to stop the Titans.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in El Dorado Hills.

Franklin @ Jesuit

The Franklin Wildcats will travel to Carmichael to play Jesuit.

Both with similar records this season, 2-3 for Franklin and 2-2 for Jesuit, the teams should start off on an even playing field for this conference game.

The Mauraders have averaged about 10 points more a game than Franklin, but both are looking for a win to improve their record and will likely battle it out on the field.

Kickoff is at 4:15 p.m. in Carmichael.

Read more high school sports coverage from CBS13.