RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The community continues to mourn the loss of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday.

A candlelight vigil was held in Rancho Cordova Saturday for Stasyuk in Lincoln Village Community Park.

The vigil served as yet another way for people to express their condolences and support for the deputy who meant so much to the community.

It was just five days ago when Stasyuk responded to a disturbance call at Pep Boys in Rancho Cordova. He and fellow deputies arrived to encounter a suspect armed with a gun threatening employees.

The suspect, 38-year-old Anton Moore, opened fire striking Stasyuk several times and he died from his injuries. Stasyuk was just 27-years-old.

An employee and fellow deputy were also struck and injured.

In the past few days, the community has shown an outpouring of support, wearing blue ribbons and tying them around trees for Stasyuk, his family, and local law enforcement.

At the California Capital Airshow, a moment of silence was held for Stasyuk and the Rancho Cordova Police Department distributed blue ribbons for Airshow attendees to wear.

The organizer of the vigil, Kris McCall, said the event gave people a place to mourn and heal in the community where he worked and lived.

“I think it’s important because here in Rancho this type of stuff doesn’t happen. I think this was a huge shock to our community. And I think it’s a good way for people to come together, share their grief, share their memories,” McCall said.

It was an intimate gathering Satuday, but very emotional and impactful as the community mourns the loss of one of their own.

With heads bowed and heavy hearts a prayer for Stasyuk, “please bless the family, please watch over us, please give us strength, please heal my city.”

Rancho Cordova resident Greg Boehl found the event to be uplifting.

“Kind of restores a little bit of faith if you will and the people in the community because they’re all coming together even without knowing anybody or knowing the officer or anything,” Boehl said.

McCall reflected on the service and how the community came together to remember Stasyuk.

“It says a lot about him, and it says a lot about how we feel about our Police Department. That we really respect them and support them, and try to sympathize with the pain that they are feeling and this is a really hard time for everybody,” McCall said.

A memorial service for Stasyuk will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 29 at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville, located at 6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville, CA 95768.