LODI (CBS13) — A Lodi mom has a unique twist on marketing local businesses. Every week, Jessica Montgomery features a new business owner on social media and interviews them in her car.

“It dawned on me that this is something that would be great to promote a small business owner,” she said.

Montgomery made her first video back in April and got 1,000 hits on the first day. Now she’s searching for more businesses that want exposure.

“I pick them up in front of their store, 8:30 on Tuesday mornings,” Montgomery said.

From brewery to boutique, she finds local business owners in town and takes them for a ride. And the whole thing is streamed live from her phone.

“There is just a natural thing about being in the car and being able to go live and not feel so under pressure,” she said. “It’s usually a really good time.”

It’s a concept you may have seen before on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” The host features celebrities in his car during his “Carpool Karaoke” segments.

“The ability to find something that each person, you can connect with and pull that out is important,” Montgomery said.

And no topic is off limits.

“Anything goes,” she said.

Her inspiration for the “Drive Live” videos was her son Jake.

“I always thought, if he got lice, I’m going to shave his head because that’s gross,” she said.

She needed a way to promote her lice removal business from home.

Typically, Montgomery spends about 20 minutes driving with each business owner and they have the option of doing a second “Drive Live,” depending on their membership.

Leah Suelter, owner of “The Fashionable You Boutique,” made her first live appearance with Jessica this week.

“It was so fun!” she said. “It’s not helping just your business, but helping you from a personal standpoint.”

And as Jessica continues to gain followers, she hopes to take her business nationwide.

If you’re interested in being featured in a live stream on “City Biz Buzz,” you can reach Jessica through the company’s Facebook page.