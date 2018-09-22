  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — Crescent Work & Outdoor announced that they will be reopening their store at a new location after a massive fire last week.

The new location will be at 321 McHenry Avenue. The store’s 8th Street location was destroyed in a large fire.

The fire destroyed two large commercial businesses on 8th Street between I Street and J Street on Sept. 14.

RELATED: Businesses Unsure Of Future After Large Downtown Modesto Fire

Crescent Work & Outdoor has been operating in Modesto for 73 years.

The owner of Crescent Work & Outdoor, Craig Stott, watched as the fire destroyed his family business. Despite the loss, he says he has experienced an outpouring of love from the community.

ALSO: Community Showers Business Owner With Support After Massive Fire

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s