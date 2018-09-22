MODESTO (CBS13) — Crescent Work & Outdoor announced that they will be reopening their store at a new location after a massive fire last week.

Crescent Work & Outdoor was devastated by fire last week. We are excited to announce that we are reopening at our old Crescent Supply location at 321 McHenery Avenue within a few weeks. Thank you so much for your support . #crescentstrong pic.twitter.com/tpwpcVROzf — CrescentWork&Outdoor (@CrescentModesto) September 22, 2018

The new location will be at 321 McHenry Avenue. The store’s 8th Street location was destroyed in a large fire.

The fire destroyed two large commercial businesses on 8th Street between I Street and J Street on Sept. 14.

Crescent Work & Outdoor has been operating in Modesto for 73 years.

The owner of Crescent Work & Outdoor, Craig Stott, watched as the fire destroyed his family business. Despite the loss, he says he has experienced an outpouring of love from the community.

